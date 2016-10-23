Pitt African American Alumni Council honors Hill

The University of Pittsburgh’s African American Alumni Council (AAAC) honored Robert Hill, the former vice chancellor of Pubic Affairs, at the 2016 Sankofa Homecoming Annual Sunday Brunch at the University Club in Oakland on Oct. 9.

Known for mentoring students, employees, and colleagues, Hill’s honorarium, themed “A Legacy Of Service,” proved to be an appropriate title shared by the many admirers and well wishers who came from far and near to participate in his celebration.

He is recognized for his strengthening expertise in many non-profit organizations involving Black youth. His tenure as Pitt’s vice chancellor of Public Affairs oversaw branding and communications support for their billion-dollar fundraising campaign, at the time, his contribution was considered record breaking.

Hill crafted a communications plan for the university’s 225th anniversary and launched a Pitt advertising presence at Pittsburgh International Airport. His staff won national and international honors for their work.

He has accomplished much as he has left his footprints on several campuses: first earning a Certificate of Management at Harvard University; a Master of Science in Management from Manhattan College: and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Hill’s community outreach efforts impacted Syracuse University, where he served as vice president of Public Relations and his impressions continued as vice president for University Advancement at California University of Pennsylvania. Hill became the founder of the California Journal Newspaper. He also created the well known K. Leroy Irvis Black History Month Program, and his work is acknowledged in his planning and execution of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Pitt’s role in the Salk Polio Vaccine and the award winning exhibition of Pittsburgh’s 18th & 19 Centuries Slavery exhibition displayed at the Senator John Heinz History Center.

Giving recognition to the very accomplished Hill came easy for The African American Alumni Council, an organization established in the late 1980s and known for promoting the core values of excellence through it’s ongoing engagement of African American alumni. A spirit of joy and camaraderie from the members gave way to rousing applause as all wished continued blessings upon the honoree.

About the African American Alumni Council—Established in the late 1980s, Pitt’s African American Alumni Council promotes the core values of excellence, relationships, learning, diversity, traditions, and advocacy through its ongoing engagement of African American alumni. The AAAC connects with more than 12,000 alumni worldwide through its signature events such as the annual Sankofa Homecoming Weekend, the Distinguished Alumni Awards Banquet, the Apple Seed Community Service Project with Pittsburgh Public Schools, Welcome Freshmen to Pitt send-off events, parent family dialogues, networking events, the AAAC Endowed Scholarship Fund and other alumni programs that engage both Pitt alumni and current students.





