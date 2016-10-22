Community
Friends and family honor Rev. Dr. Winsett

POWER COUPLE—Rev. Dr. J. V. A. Winsett with wife, Jacqueline.  

A concert celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. J.V.A. Winsett, pastor emeritus of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was held at Bethel AME Church on Webster Avenue, both located in the Hill District. The Family and Friends Choir, along with his sons and daughters in the ministry, took part in honoring Rev. Dr. Winsett for his more than 50 years of service.

REV. STEVEN JACKSON Bethel AME Church pastor

SPECIAL HONOR—A concert celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. J.V.A. Winsett, pastor emeritus of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was held at Bethel AME Church on Webster Avenue, both located in the Hill District. The Family and Friends Choir, along with his sons and daughters in the ministry, took part in honoring Rev. Dr. Winsett for his more than 50 years of service. In the photo above, Rev. Dr. Winsett’s sons and daughters in the ministry gathered around the Winsetts to pray over them. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

REV. MELVIN JACKSON Worship leader at Ebenezer Baptist Church

