Friends and family honor Rev. Dr. Winsett

A concert celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. J.V.A. Winsett, pastor emeritus of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was held at Bethel AME Church on Webster Avenue, both located in the Hill District. The Family and Friends Choir, along with his sons and daughters in the ministry, took part in honoring Rev. Dr. Winsett for his more than 50 years of service.

