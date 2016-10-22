Civil Rights activist, Rev Benford Stellmacher, being laid to rest

Rev. Benford D. Stellmacher Sr., the Civil Rights activist who was known as the “Singing Bus Driver” and who made history when he roller-skated from Hartford, Conn. to Washington to protest the energy crisis, has passed away.

Stellmacher was affectionately called “Rev. Ben” aka “Benjie” aka “Leader.” He was an All American Civil Rights Activist that spent his Life fighting Racial Injustices.

He was a man with a passion to register thousands of people to Vote, a man who spent countless hours at expunging people’s criminal records, a man who campaigned for people he thought would make a difference, or a People TV Producer for 11 years, but to his sons Benford Dwight Stellmacher Jr. & Christopher Stellmacher,they simply knew him as “Dad!”

Out of his many Accomplishments in Life, one of his final major most noted Rallys was the “LOVE WALK A.T.L.” STOP THE VIOLENCE, END THE KILLINGS!!! On Valentine’s Day, hundreds of people marched from the Fulton County Morgue to the Gravesite of our Slain Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to symbolize our Love for the blood shed. Some 20 Funeral Home Hearses lined up in a Processional to the Gravesite. It made Worldwide News! Rev. Stellmacher was the Founder of this Historical Event & I was honored to have been asked by him to serve as the Coordinator.

Ben Stellmacher served under the tutorship of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Rev. Hosea Willams. Rev. Stellmacher patterned himself after Rev. Hosea & proudly strutted his Blue Jean Overalls & red tshirt 365 days a year, as a sign that he was on the Battlefield. Rev. Ben spoke out for the poor & disenfranchised.

Rev. Ben greeted most Civil Rights Activist daily in the streets by shouting out loudly to them, both male & female as “LEADER”!!!

We will keep the Torch lit in his Memory for the next generation of African American Civil & Human Rights Leaders.

Homegoing Celebration Services are being scheduled by the family with a Viewing on this Friday at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Atl. Ga. 30310. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016…Times & Location TBA. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Gardens.

Due to the mounting Medical bills accrued during the illness & passing of their loved one, the famly would like to request that in Lieu of Floral Tributes, that Donations “please” be made to the: Ben Stellmacher Sr. Burial Fund C/O Ben Stellmacher Jr. P.O. Box 14133, Newport News Virg. 23608 or directly to the Lincoln Memorial Gardens Atlanta, Ga.

The family would like to thank the many people for your overwhelming show of Love & Support! And they are grateful for your continued Prayers in the days to come.

“LEADER!!!” Sleep in Heavenly Peace!

For further information, or to schedule One on One Interviews with the sons of Rev. Benford D. Stellmacher Sr., the family has asked that you please feel free to contact Public Relations Consultant, Sunshine Lewis @ (678)508-0201.

Photo: YouTube

Also On Atlanta Daily World: