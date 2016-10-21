The Facts on Haiti

As Secretary of State, Hillary was deeply committed to helping Haiti rebuild from the 2010 earthquake and to becoming more prosperous and stable. She cut short a trip to attend to the crisis, appointed a special coordinator to oversee US engagement in relief, and co-chaired a global donor conference that helped raise nearly $10 billion in assistance. And just as he did after Hurricane Katrina, the 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia, Hurricane Ike in 2008, and in Haiti after the 2008 tropical storms, President Clinton worked tirelessly in the wake of the earthquake that devastated Haiti’s infrastructure.

Through the Clinton Foundation, President Clinton helped secure $30 million in immediate relief for those in need. All the funds raised by the Foundation were directed for emergency needs – such as medical supplies, tents and basic sanitation – and disbursed to leading non-profit organizations. Unlike other organization, not a single penny was kept by the Foundation for overhead.

Since 2010, the Clinton Foundation has continued to support the economic recovery and rebuilding of Haiti. Through the Foundation’s work, small businesses and entrepreneurs have received essential grants and assistance, Haitian students have received intern programs and scholarships for a better future, rural communities have received training in adult and financial literacy and one of the most important watersheds in Haiti has been protected.

Additionally, through CGI, commitments of nearly $500 million through more than 100 Commitments of Action have been brought to bear. These commitments address a variety of challenges in Haiti, including those related to education, healthcare, economic development, and climate-smart agriculture, in addition to other sectors. Those efforts have put people back to work, reduced poverty, and facilitated investment across the country.

While the Clinton Foundation has no political engagement with the government of Haiti, its work remains focused on empowering the people of Haiti. As president, Hillary Clinton will continue to stand by the Haitian people to ensure that recovery continues.

