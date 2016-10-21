ONYX Woman celebrates 25 years

In celebration of 25 years of Onyx Woman Magazine, Onyx Woman Network (OWN) Founder Ola Jackson published a special anniversary edition and hosted a beautiful evening at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts on Sept. 17, where “Pittsburgh’s Top 25” were honored. Jackson said the ladies were selected based on her admiration for their passion to live with purpose. “Of utmost importance is that their purpose is to be a light that shines brightly enough to lead other people out of darkness, whether career-wise, politically, economically, through wellness or community advocacy.”

The top 25 were honored with beautiful framed portraits and individual gift boxes. The honorees included: Janis Burley Wilson, Marcia Martin, Carol Neyland, Carmen Anderson, Rosemary C. Crawford, Brandi S. Fisher, Brenda Tate, Kimberly Ellis, Tracey M. Jennings, La’Tasha D. Mayes, Orlana Darkins Drewery, Tamiko Stanley, Cameil D. Williams, Stephanie Durrett, Roxanne Sewell, Diane I. Daniels, Jacqueline D. Hill, Marsha H. Grayson, Esq., Simone Godson, Danielle Robinson Howard, Marcia M. Sturdivant, TiAnda Blount, Roxanne Epperson, Arlinda Moriarty, Linda Moriarty, Michele Rice and Melissa Rice.

