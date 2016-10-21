Jaheim got slammed for his slick-down perm

Black people can be absolutely ruthless when savagely attacking someone’s supposed tress tragedies and mane messes — just ask gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas and rapper Young Joc.

Jaheim is the latest prey to be ripped apart like a bleeding zebra at a lion convention for his apparent laid-down shiny perm. But Jaheim, unlike Douglas and Joc, actually went on the attack and blasted his harsh critics, which made for interesting theater on Twitter.

Take a look at harshest critiques as well as Jaheim firing back with his own shots.

