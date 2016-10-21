Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jaheim got slammed for his slick-down perm

Posted 32 mins ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
Leave a comment

screen-shot-2016-10-21-at-12-25-02-am

Black people can be absolutely ruthless when savagely attacking someone’s supposed tress tragedies and mane messes — just ask gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas and rapper Young Joc.

Jaheim is the latest prey to be ripped apart like a bleeding zebra at a lion convention for his apparent laid-down shiny perm. But Jaheim, unlike Douglas and Joc, actually went on the attack and blasted his harsh critics, which made for interesting theater on Twitter.

Take a look at harshest critiques as well as Jaheim firing back with his own shots.

screen-shot-2016-10-21-at-12-25-20-am

for his slick-down perm , got slammed , Jaheim , twitter bashes jaheim's hair

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now