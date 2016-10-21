City of Atlanta celebrates launch of Mechanicsville Cityside Project

ATLANTA – Mayor Kasim Reed and the Department of Planning and Community Development announced today the launch of the Mechanicsville Cityside initiative, the first scattered site development in the City of Atlanta. The project offers newly-built or renovated homes with affordable rents for working families. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mechanicsville Cityside, Mayor Reed was joined by Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Camila Knowles, Department of Planning and Community Development Commissioner Tim Keane, SUMMECH Development Corporation Executive Director Janis Ware and Atlanta City Councilmember Cleta Winslow.

“Partnerships between the City, the State and the private sector are essential tools for creating quality, affordable housing options and opportunities in every neighborhood in Atlanta,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “This new program will offer housing stability for more than 70 families, and help make the dream of homeownership a reality.”

The Mechanicsville Cityside development aims to provide homeownership opportunities for low-income families. The families will rent the units for the first fifteen years of occupancy, and will then have the opportunity to purchase the home. Scattered site developments distribute affordable housing units in income-diverse neighborhoods, promoting greater economic inclusion. The Cityside development is spread over one square mile of land in the southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

“Thanks to the leadership of Mayor Reed, the Department of Planning and Community Development was able to take a lead role in establishing the partnership between the State of Georgia, SUMMECH CDC and Columbia Residential for this critical project,” said Commissioner Tim Keane, Department of Planning and Community Development. “We believe that this scattered site development in Atlanta will be an example for other municipalities to follow. It promotes affordability in communities that need it the most.”

The project consists of 66 new construction, single family homes being built on acquired vacant land and on land where formerly vacant single-family homes were demolished. Eight single family homes will be renovated for occupancy. Currently, seven homes are completed.

“This scattered site development is bringing a concentration of new homes to Mechanicsville that is spurring new investment in the community,” said Janis Ware, Executive Director of SUMMECH CDC. “SUMMECH is very excited about the possibilities and proud to be a partner in this venture.”

“We truly believe this scattered site initiative will have a positive impact on this deserving community,” said Noel Khalil, Chairman and Founder of Columbia Residential. “The value of the new and even the existing homes are increasing with this initiative, and we’re going to be able to see the benefits of this scattered site throughout the area.”

Funding for Mechanicsville Cityside is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Low Income Housing Tax Credit and Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Others partners include Sugar Creek Capital,CAHEC and Bank of the Ozarks.

