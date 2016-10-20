Michael B. Jordan Signs Development Deal To Produce Film, Television Projects

Michael B. Jordan continues to cement his place as one of the most promising young actors in Hollywood, especially a young actor of color. In the last few years, he has proven himself to be a critical and box-office favorite, but yet that mainstream crossover appears to be just out of his reach. Well now, Jordan is in a position to change all that, as he has just inked a very lucrative deal that will give him the full control to produce his own projects in both the film and television realm.

At such a young age Michael B. Jordan has successfully conquered both TV (The Wire) and film (Fruitvale Station, Creed) and now he is in the position to produce projects for both areas of entertainment under the new production deal that he just signed. Industry insider The Hollywood Reporter has all the details about Jordan’s new deal, including what his first project will be.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Creed” and “Friday Night Lights” alum [Michael B. Jordan] has launched a production company and signed a multiyear first-look film and TV production deal with Skydance Media, “The Hollywood Reporter” has learned.

Jordan has set his first TV project under the Skydance deal: “Apollo Park”. The scripted drama revolves around a young basketball player’s rapid rise to professional fame and the effects of his success on his family and community back in inner-city Detroit. “Michael is an incredibly gifted actor and storyteller whose proven track record on both the big and small screen together with his boundless ambitions make him an ideal partner for us at Skydance,” Skydance CEO Ellison said Wednesday in a statement. “We are so excited to team up with Michael and Eric on “Apollo Park”, a riveting sports drama about courage, perseverance and family.”

“I love telling true, modern stories and “Apollo Park” — an underdog tale about a very real and very heroic hustler who defies stereotypes and thrives against great odds — has long been a passion project of mine. Eric and I are excited to join forces with the incredible creative team at Skydance to share it with the world,” said Jordan, who grew up playing basketball for his high school team in Newark, N.J. “I’m also very eager to start this new chapter in my career by launching my production company and I am thrilled to have Wynn join my team.”

While Michael B. Jordan will certainly have his hands full with his new production company, fans are eagerly awaiting the 2018 release of Marvel’s Black Panther, in which he is rumored to play the film’s villain alongside co-stars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o.

