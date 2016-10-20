Funniest #TrumpBookReport tweets after Donald Trump’s horrible debate answers

St. Louis Alderman Antonio French innocently started an international sensation of a hashtag when he fired off this tweet highlighting how unprepared Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sounded when discussing foreign policy during Wednesday’s debate with Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s foreign policy answers sound like a book report from a teenager who hasn’t read the book. “Oh, the grapes! They had so much wrath!” — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) October 20, 2016

That witty retort to Trump’s pathetic foreign policy answers caused #TrumpBookReport to trend as Twitter users wondered what would happen if the Republican presidential nominee ― who has said he’s too busy to read many books ― really was a teen giving a report about a book he hadn’t read.

Here are the most hilarious responses:

“Juliet. Such a nasty woman. She made Romeo kill himself. And believe me he could have done better. Look at her.” #TrumpBookReport — Catherine Q. (@CatherineQ) October 20, 2016

It was the best of times. Absolutely phenomenal. It was the worst of times. Total disaster. #TrumpBookReport — Ben (@noblerzen) October 20, 2016

