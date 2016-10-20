Donald Trump tries to kiss ‘beautiful’ black girl, and gets rejected

Green Bay, Wisc. — At the end of a rally in Wisconsin, Donald Trump invited a little girl up on stage, calling her “beautiful” several times before he kissed her cheek.

Trump reportedly fawned all over the girl, saying, “She got all decked out for this evening,” and, “Wow, so beautiful. Bring her, she’s so beautiful.”

As Trump held her up, she waved to the crowd and shyly introduced herself before Trump set her back down, but not before kissing her again. But this kiss was much closer to the to the lips, and she turned her head at the last second so that he got her cheek.

Trump quickly shook off the embarrassing moment by inviting up her parents and telling them that they did “such a good job” with their little one.

Check out the awkward moment below.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: