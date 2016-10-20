City of Atlanta to unveil 1st parklet on Cherokee Avenue in Grant Park

ATLANTA – Join City Councilmember Carla Smith and Chief Bicycle Officer Becky Katz for the Grant Park parklet ribbon cutting on Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 12 noon, located at 452 Cherokee Avenue, S.E.

The Department of Planning and Community Development, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks worked directly with District 1 leadership and community stakeholders to install the first City of Atlanta parklet/bicycle corral. This parklet repurposed underutilized street space into a beautiful place to park bicycles in a city that is increasingly turning to cycling as a means of transportation.

WHO: AtlantaCity Councilmember Carla Smith

City of Atlanta Chief Bicycle Officer Becky Katz

WHAT: Ribbon cutting on Atlanta’s first parklet

WHEN: Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 12 noon

WHERE: 452 Cherokee Avenue, S.E. (located near Sidney Street, S.E.)

