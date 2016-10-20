BET To Host Star-Studded Concert For The First Family At The White House

As the world unwillingly comes to grips with the fact that The Obamas are leaving The White House and reflecting on the change and inspiration they have given us over the years, there is a realization that we should be celebrating The First Family before they leave. BET Network has been tapped to host a star-studded musical celebration to show The First Family just how much they have meant to us these past eight years.

As Election Day nears, The Obamas time in The White House is winding down, but before they pack up and go they deserve to go out with a bang. BET has taken charge to assemble some of the biggest and most respected stars in music to headline a concert that will act as a proper sendoff. Shadow and Act has all the details of the concert, including the musical line-up and when it is expected to air.

Via Shadow and Act:

BET Networks will join President Barack Obama and The First Lady for a musical celebration at the White House on Friday, October 21.

Hosted by Terence J and Regina Hall, the concert will feature greatest hit performances by Usher, Jill Scott, Common, The Roots, Bell Biv DeVoe, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams and KiKi Sheard, along with appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Williams and Angela Bassett.

“Our country has been led for the past eight years by an extraordinary President and First Lady,” said Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO, BET Networks. “We have all witnessed history in the making and I am humbled by this momentous opportunity for BET Networks to join the Obamas for this musical celebration.”

Considering that Barack and Michelle have great taste in music, this event will definitely be one of the last great evenings to remember in the Obama White House. The concert special will premiere on BET Tuesday, November 15th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT.

