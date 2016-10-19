Twitter Responds To Jazmine Sullivan’s Awkward Eulogy Of Gospel Artist

Jazmine Sullivan, known for her powerhouse vocals and squeaky clean media image, received peak levels of criticism Wednesday following her Facebook eulogy memorializing gospel singer Thomas “TC” Clay.

According to Praise 106.1, Clay was found dead in his New York City hotel room over the weekend. The cause of death remains unknown.

In the now-deleted post, Sullivan recalls her memories with the singer–whom she claims had a huge crush on her.

“I didn’t know Tc very well. What I do know is I gave him my number accidentally thru a friend and he reached out consistently for a year. I think I replied maybe 3 times but that never stopped him from writing me,” she wrote.

Tragic! R&B vocalist #JazmineSullivan is being dragged to hell and back after she shared multiple stories of curving a gospel singer before his sudden death. The kicker in the entire post? Her telling him she knows he still has a crush on her while in heaven and enclosed a photo of herself. Wyd, Jaz???? 😭 -spread photo to enlarge and read full post- A photo posted by TANEA MONIQUEX | TMX (@taneamoniquex) on Oct 19, 2016 at 8:16am PDT

“Just know I was YOUR fan Tc (cuz I know you still gotta crush on me in heaven and you listening),” Sullivan continued near the end of her lengthy statement.

Social media went in, blasting the singer for the awkward post made in TC’s memory. Some called her “self-absorbed,” while others couldn’t get over the epic curve.

Jazmine Sullivan is now my hero tbh. The photo of herself in the post is classic villainy — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) October 19, 2016

Jazmine Sullivan out here curving dudes from beyond the grave. I can't. — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) October 19, 2016

Fine print of curvin': this curve has no expiration date and still applies after your demise. #jazmineSullivan — #RatchetFeminist (@MelanatedMoney) October 19, 2016

Well at least I'm dead in heaven and can't get curved

Jazmine Sullivan: pic.twitter.com/d72n9stNBy — Romuèl (@_______Manny) October 19, 2016

Sullivan has since posted a video of TC singing with the caption, “Tears.”

Tears A video posted by Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) on Oct 16, 2016 at 6:33pm PDT

What do you think NewsOne? Does Sullivan deserve all the shade?

SOURCE: Praise 106.1 | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty

