Twitter Responds To Jazmine Sullivan’s Awkward Eulogy Of Gospel Artist

In the now-deleted post, Sullivan recalls her memories with Thomas "TC" Clay–whom she claims had a crush on her.

NewsOne Staff
Jazmine Sullivan, known for her powerhouse vocals and squeaky clean media image, received peak levels of criticism Wednesday following her Facebook eulogy memorializing gospel singer Thomas “TC” Clay.

According to Praise 106.1, Clay was found dead in his New York City hotel room over the weekend. The cause of death remains unknown.

In the now-deleted post, Sullivan recalls her memories with the singer–whom she claims had a huge crush on her.

“I didn’t know Tc very well. What I do know is I gave him my number accidentally thru a friend and he reached out consistently for a year. I think I replied maybe 3 times but that never stopped him from writing me,” she wrote.

“Just know I was YOUR fan Tc (cuz I know you still gotta crush on me in heaven and you listening),” Sullivan continued near the end of her lengthy statement.

Social media went in, blasting the singer for the awkward post made in TC’s memory. Some called her “self-absorbed,” while others couldn’t get over the epic curve.

Sullivan has since posted a video of TC singing with the caption, “Tears.”

What do you think NewsOne? Does Sullivan deserve all the shade?

