Ludacris, Trina Braxton among honorees at R.I.C.E Awards

Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
Ludacris Foundation president, Roberta Shields, and business mogul Tommy Dortch.

ATLANTA — City Hall dazzled with dignitaries and celebrities as the RICE Awards held its sixth annual soiree to honor philanthropists and humanitarians in the Atlanta area. .

Trina Braxton

The Rising in Community Excellence (or RICE) Award is given to individuals who demonstrate keen awareness about community needs. These citizens have created organizations that serve the metro Atlanta area. The honorees of the night received The TORCH Award (Together Our Resources Can Help). This year’s honorees were Christopher Bridges of the Ludacris Foundation, the Davis Bozeman Law Firm, Quincy L.A. Springs IV General Manager of Wal-Mart (MLK BLVD), and Thomas Dortch JR, CEO TWD Inc.img_9348

In addition, The RICE Awards also nominated individuals in twelve categories Nominees were selected by a panel of industry professionals, community leaders and everyday citizens.

img_9377

Winners of the 2016 RICE Awards

CEASAR MITCHELL
Civil Servant

JASON MOSS
Business

CHRISTINA JOHNSON & TONI ACEY
Fashion and Beauty

DERRICK BOAZMAN
Social Impact / Community Engagement

BRENDA J. MUHAMMAD
Best Non-Profit

KEITH LASETER
Best Foundation

THE CAST OF CHRISTIAN VIEW TV
Best In Media

KENYA M. GRIFFIN
Music and Arts

  1. ROGSBERT PHILLIPS-REED
    Health and Wellness

BIANCA DANIELLE GUIDRY
The Nissan Shift _ Founder Rising Star

MARCUS ACOSTA
Hands Across Atlanta
Social Media Group

BO TALLEY
Entertainment

