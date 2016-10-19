Ludacris, Trina Braxton among honorees at R.I.C.E Awards

ATLANTA — City Hall dazzled with dignitaries and celebrities as the RICE Awards held its sixth annual soiree to honor philanthropists and humanitarians in the Atlanta area. .

The Rising in Community Excellence (or RICE) Award is given to individuals who demonstrate keen awareness about community needs. These citizens have created organizations that serve the metro Atlanta area. The honorees of the night received The TORCH Award (Together Our Resources Can Help). This year’s honorees were Christopher Bridges of the Ludacris Foundation, the Davis Bozeman Law Firm, Quincy L.A. Springs IV General Manager of Wal-Mart (MLK BLVD), and Thomas Dortch JR, CEO TWD Inc.

In addition, The RICE Awards also nominated individuals in twelve categories Nominees were selected by a panel of industry professionals, community leaders and everyday citizens.

Winners of the 2016 RICE Awards

CEASAR MITCHELL

Civil Servant

JASON MOSS

Business

CHRISTINA JOHNSON & TONI ACEY

Fashion and Beauty

DERRICK BOAZMAN

Social Impact / Community Engagement

BRENDA J. MUHAMMAD

Best Non-Profit

KEITH LASETER

Best Foundation

THE CAST OF CHRISTIAN VIEW TV

Best In Media

KENYA M. GRIFFIN

Music and Arts

ROGSBERT PHILLIPS-REED

Health and Wellness

BIANCA DANIELLE GUIDRY

The Nissan Shift _ Founder Rising Star

MARCUS ACOSTA

Hands Across Atlanta

Social Media Group

BO TALLEY

Entertainment

