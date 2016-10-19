Ludacris, Trina Braxton among honorees at R.I.C.E Awards

ATLANTA — City Hall dazzled with dignitaries and celebrities as the RICE Awards held its sixth annual soiree to honor philanthropists and humanitarians in the Atlanta area. .
The Rising in Community Excellence (or RICE) Award is given to individuals who demonstrate keen awareness about community needs. These citizens have created organizations that serve the metro Atlanta area. The honorees of the night received The TORCH Award (Together Our Resources Can Help). This year’s honorees were Christopher Bridges of the Ludacris Foundation, the Davis Bozeman Law Firm, Quincy L.A. Springs IV General Manager of Wal-Mart (MLK BLVD), and Thomas Dortch JR, CEO TWD Inc.
In addition, The RICE Awards also nominated individuals in twelve categories Nominees were selected by a panel of industry professionals, community leaders and everyday citizens.
Winners of the 2016 RICE Awards
CEASAR MITCHELL
Civil Servant
JASON MOSS
Business
CHRISTINA JOHNSON & TONI ACEY
Fashion and Beauty
DERRICK BOAZMAN
Social Impact / Community Engagement
BRENDA J. MUHAMMAD
Best Non-Profit
KEITH LASETER
Best Foundation
THE CAST OF CHRISTIAN VIEW TV
Best In Media
KENYA M. GRIFFIN
Music and Arts
- ROGSBERT PHILLIPS-REED
Health and Wellness
BIANCA DANIELLE GUIDRY
The Nissan Shift _ Founder Rising Star
MARCUS ACOSTA
Hands Across Atlanta
Social Media Group
BO TALLEY
Entertainment