Derrick Rose Cleared Of All Charges In Rape Case

The last few months for basketball star Derrick Rose have not been easy to say the least, which is largely due to the rape case that he found himself in the middle of. Being accused of raping someone is horrific enough, but the case took a very strange turn when the lead investigator on the case was found dead in her home, the apparent victim of a suicide. Now it appears as though the case has come to an end because it was just announced that Rose has been cleared of all charges in the case.

Derrick Rose and two of his friends were accused of gang raping a woman, but today they were officially cleared of all charges. However the good news for Rose was also marred by criticism that after the verdict was announced the jurors were asking to take photos with Rose and smiling, while it’s also reported that the judge was cracking jokes. These allegations are leading many to believe that Rose was cleared of the charges due to his celebrity status. TMZ has further details about what went down today in court.

Derrick Rose has WON his rape case — a jury has found the NBA superstar did NOT commit sexual battery against a woman in 2013 … and will not be liable for damages.

The verdict was just announced in federal court in L.A. — where Rose and 2 friends have been on trial for the past couple of weeks for allegedly gang raping a woman. Rose and his 2 friends were found not liable on all 3 claims — trespassing, sexual battery and battery.

As the verdict was read, the accuser and her legal team appeared somber — she had her head down as if she was praying. After each account, Rose’s legal team smiled and shook the hands of Derrick and his co-defendants.

At press time, there has been no official statement from Derrick Rose discussing the outcome of the trial, but it should be expected in the coming days.

