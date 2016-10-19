Church Circuit 10-19-16

Teaching Academy

Month of Oct.—Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 9 Port Perry Rd, North Versailles, will present its Second Annual Teaching Academy “Inspirational Ministry in a violent culture” for the month of October on Tuesdays from 6–8 p.m. The instructor is Rev. Dr. Richard Wingfield of Unity Baptist Church in Braddock. For more information call 412-823-4049. Rev. Barbara A. Gunn is the pastor.

Fall Revival

OCT. 19, 20, 21—Jerusalem Baptist Church, S. 5th St., Duquesne, cordially invites all to its annual three-day “Fall Revival.” This year the guest is Proclaimer of the Word, Rev. John A. Knight, assistant pastor at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. A service will take place each night. Rev. T. Johnson is the pastor.

Rainbow Luncheon

OCT. 22—The Board of Mothers and Daughters of the First Church Of God In Christ 2502 Centre Avenue will be hosting a Rainbow Luncheon from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. For further information e-mail address is: DonnaButler1960@cloud.com or phone First Church Of God In Christ at 412-687-1600.

A Benefit Concert

OCT. 22—Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman Street Benefit Concert will feature: Linda Ross Brown, The Trebletones, Saxophonist Bill Holt, Rodman Street Missionary Church Choir and the emcee will be Daniele Smith from WGBN.

Pastors anniversary

OCT. 23—Rising Star Baptist Church & Corinthian Baptist Church have joined together as one. The merger began in January 2012 and their new address is 637 Belinda Street, between Wylie and Webster Ave., in the Hill District. Reverend Christopher Glover is celebrating his fourth anniversary and Rev. Richard C. Jones his 63rd. Please join as the congregation honors these two men of God who have agreed to merge their congregations and share the pulpit teaching the Word of God. At 10:15 a.m., Rev. Elmore Lockley, associate minister, Mount Zion Baptist Church, South Park, will deliver the morning message. At 2 p.m., there will be a celebratory banquet in the church hall. All are welcome. For more information call 412-765-0133.

Celebrating 123 years

OCT. 23—The Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Ave., Rankin, will be hosting its 123rd Church Anniversary. The theme for this years’ service is “Growing In Grace—Serving In Love.” The guest preacher for this spirit led event will be the Reverend Benjamin Calvert, former minister of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church of Pittsburgh and the current pastor of the Mt. Carmel Community Baptist Church in Steubenville, Ohio. The Mt. Olive Baptist Church has been a beacon of light and hope in Rankin and the surrounding communities, and they invite all to join them for their 11 a.m. service as they celebrate this momentous occasion.

Women of the Bible

OCT. 28—Pastor Deborah Moncrief & Sisters in Sync (Missionary Temple Women’s Ministry) present Women of the Bible, Testimonies and Timeless Truths at 7:30 p.m. at Missionary Temple Ministries, 6378 Centre Ave., in East Liberty. There will be creative presentations of the history of the Women of the Bible and anointed ministry in song. They look forward to this time of fellowship and healing and hope to see you there. For additional information, please call 412-362-3656.

Live DVD Recording

OCT. 28—Honoring Rev. Curtis Lewis with a Live DVD Recording and birthday celebration concert at the Northside Institutional COGIC, 302 West North Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., the concert starts at 6 p.m. For more information call 724-419-6872.

