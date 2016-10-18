Newsletter
Michele’le tells Wendy Williams of beatings by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight and drug use (video)

Posted 35 mins ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
michelele

Singer Michel’le rose to national fame in the early 90’s off the barnstormer hits “Nicety” and “No More Lies,” which were produced by former boyfriend, legendary producer Dr. Dre.

But it came with a steep cost. The singer tells Wendy Williams of being in abusive relationships with both Dre and Suge Knight, even though she had children with both men, all while regularly dabbing into illegal drugs.

Listen to the interview below

Source: YouTube/Wendy Williams

