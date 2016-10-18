Aon Extends Application Deadline for its Tuition-Paid, Salary Apprenticeship

Aon has extended the application deadline for its apprenticeship program.

The Chicago-based insurance brokerage and financial services company created the Aon Apprenticeship Program to give students from City Colleges of Chicago and Harper College at a job and a career.

“Today, too many of Chicago’s young people are being left behind; they have not received the right training for the job market,” Aon’s Vice President of Global Affairs Bridget Gainer said. “Meanwhile, employers talk about lacking qualified applicants and lacking a diverse talent pool. We’ve decided to do something about it.

Students enrolled in the program will receive free tuition towards receiving their two-year associate’s degree. The apprenticeship requires working 3.5 days per week while being enrolled full time at 12 credit hours.

In addition to paid tuition, apprentices also receive a competitive salary, full employee benefits, comprehensive on-the-job training, both a manager and mentor, and leadership exposure. They will also have the opportunity to continue on in their current roles after completing the program.

Gainer said that Aon has demonstrated its commitment to qualified Chicago students seeking their first professional job experience by creating a talent pipeline to bring two-year degree students into the insurance and financial services industry. Aon will hire 25 apprentices each year for the next four years and apprenticeships are located in Chicago, IL and Lincolnshire, IL. Candidates must qualify and be deemed college ready by at Harold Washington College (Chicago hires) or Harper College (Lincolnshire hires) by program start in January 2017. Information on how to apply is available at http://www.aoncampus.com/apprenticeships.

