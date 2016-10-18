American Express’ Small Business Saturday Boot Camp comes to Chicago today, Oct. 18.

The event plans to arm Chicago small business owners with best practices and ideas to help make most of Small Business Saturday and continue to sustain sales through the busy and important holiday shopping season.

Small business expert Rhonda Abrams will provide actionable tips for small businesses to rally and recruit customers, market their businesses, and help maximize the entire holiday shopping season.

Small business owners and community leaders will share best practices to gear up for the holiday shopping season. Local speakers for the event include Chicago Urban League Director of Entrepreneurship Cate Costa, Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rudy Flores, and Merz Apothecary President Anthony Qaiyum.

In addition, Attendees can get hands-on assistance with creating and printing custom Small Business Saturday marketing materials for their business through the on-site Shop Small Studio.

American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 — the annual celebration of independently-owned businesses — which falls on Nov. 26 this year. Last year, 95 million Americans took advantage of this day to shop at small businesses.

The event will take place at the Chicago Cultural Center – Millennium Park Room, located at 78 E. Washington Street, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit the event’s website.

