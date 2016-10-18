Allegheny Health Network to provide walk-in mammography services for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pittsburgh and Erie, PA – Early detection is the key to beating breast cancer. That is why Allegheny Health Network will host its first system-wide Perfectly Pink Event on Saturday, October 29, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, offering screening mammography to area women.

The event, held in recognition of national breast cancer awareness month, will allow women to walk in, without an appointment, and have their regular mammography screening completed at 10 AHN locations across western Pennsylvania, including:

Allegheny General Hospital

320 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh

West Penn Hospital

4800 Friendship Avenue, Mellon Pavilion, Suite 143, Pittsburgh

Jefferson Hospital

565 Coal Valley Road, Medical Office Building Suite 309, Jefferson

Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion

1010 Higbee Street, Bethel Park

Canonsburg Hospital

100 Medical Boulevard, Canonsburg

Allegheny Valley Hospital

1301 Carlisle Street, Natrona Heights

Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion

12311 Perry Highway, Wexford

Forbes Hospital

2580 Haymaker Road, Professional Office Building 2, Suite 303, Pittsburgh

Peters Township Health + Wellness Pavilion

160 Gallery Drive, McMurray

Saint Vincent Women’s Center

311 West 24 Street, Erie

In order to have a mammogram, it must have been at least 11 months since the patient’s last mammography screening. Some insurance companies require 12 months. Patients will be responsible for copays and other out of pocket expenses as determined by their health insurance plan. A physician’s order is required for women having their mammogram at Saint Vincent.

Women who have questions about the Perfectly Pink Event, including times and locations, can call 412-DOCTORS (362-8677).

“Regular mammography is the best step women over the age of 40 can take in the fight against breast cancer,” said William Poller, MD, Director of the Division of Breast Imaging for Allegheny Health Network. “With the Perfectly Pink Event, we are trying to remove the barrier of having to schedule an appointment, making it as easy as possible for women to receive this potentially lifesaving screening.”

Allegheny Health Network now offers breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3-D mammography, which takes multiple images in “slices” that allow doctors to see internal breast tissue in sharp detail, minimizing false-positive and false-negative readings. AHN also now provides Breast MRI as a supplemental tool for breast imaging.

Those who receive mammograms at this event are encouraged to encourage friends to also get a mammogram on social media. They can find helpful, lighthearted tools for doing so on Highmark Inc. “Nudge Kit,” which can be found at http://www.allforhealth.com. The kit uses humor to “nudge” their family and friends to get cancer screenings.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network is a western Pennsylvania-based integrated healthcare system that serves patients from across a five state region that includes Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The Network’s Cancer Institute offers a complete spectrum of oncology care, including access to state-of-the-art technologies and new therapies being explored in clinical cancer trials. The Network’s radiation oncology program is the largest in the country and the only one in Pittsburgh dually accredited by both the American Society for Radiation Oncology and the American College of Radiology. AHN also has a formal affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, one of the nation’s 41 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, for research, medical education and clinical services.

To schedule an appointment with an AHN oncologist, please call 412.DOCTORS or visit http://www.ahn.org/find-a-doctor.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: