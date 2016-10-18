2017 Rock And Roll Hall Fame Nominees Include Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur And Chaka Khan

It’s that time of year again, and as expected the nominees list for the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was released and it features some of music’s greatest icons. The year’s nomination list includes the legendary icon herself (and future mommy-to-be), Janet Jackson, visionary and influential rapper Tupac Shakur and the incomparable Chaka Khan. These three artists are responsible for some of the greatest music and music moments in history so it is very nice to see them recognized for their contributions to the world of music.

The thing about the nominees list is that the selected artists are at the final step before actually being inducted, but their inclusion is not guaranteed until the final ballots are cast. This is Janet Jackson’s second year in a row being nominated, while this will mark the first time that Tupac Shakur has been eligible. Rolling Stone has more details about this year’s nominees, as well as when the ceremony takes place.

Via Rolling Stone:

The nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 are in, and the list includes Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson and Journey. The rest of this year’s hopefuls include Chaka Khan, Chic, J. Geils Band and Joan Baez. The top vote-getters will be announced in December and inducted next April at a ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. HBO will broadcast the ceremony later in the year.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1991 or earlier. For the fifth consecutive year, the public will have the opportunity to vote alongside the more than 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body.

From now until December 6th, fans can vote on RollingStone.com for the nominees they’d like to see inducted. The top five acts will comprise a “fan’s ballot” that will count as one of the ballots that determine the class of 2017.

All you Janet, ‘Pac and Chaka fans better get to voting here as often as you can between now and the cutoff date to show your love for your fave. We here at HB want to send big congratulations to all the nominees!

