Man who shot at George Zimmerman sentenced to 20 years

The man who shot at notorious killer George Zimmerman during a road rage incident in Florida was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Matthew Apperson, of Seminole County, Fla., shot at Zimmerman during a dispute on the road on May 11, 2015 in which Apperson fired into the car, barely missing Zimmerman.

Apperson, 38, was convicted last month of attempted second-degree murder, armed aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Circuit Judge Debra S. Nelson sentenced Apperson to the state-mandated minimum: 20 years in prison, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

Zimmerman spoke at Apperson’s sentencing, accusing Apperson of having no regard for human life by shooting at him.

Apperson had been free on bail awaiting his sentencing, but a judge locked him up after he urinated in a neighbor’s yard.

In 2013, a majority white jury exonerated Zimmerman, 33, of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, whom he stalked with a nine millimeter as the teenager returned from a trip to a convenience store in Sanford, Fla., a suburb of Orlando.

