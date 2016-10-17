Count on COUNTRY Financial Community Grant Program Seeking Nominations

The Count on COUNTRY Financial Community Grant Program is currently seeking nominations for this year’s grant program aimed to help families of single parents.

Program grants will be awarded to organizations that provide educational opportunities and resources to help single parents and their children achieve financial security, which COUNTRY Financial views as one of the most underserved populations in the nation’s communities.

The program has distributed nearly $1.5 million to more than 25 organizations with programs that are improving the financial security of families across the nation since 2008.

Grants totaling $350,000 are available this year, and the grant amount awarded per organization will be determined by the depth and breadth of the proposed program. Information is attached about the program as well as instructions for nominations, which are due Oct. 31. Community organizations are invited to consider applying for a Count on COUNTRY Financial grant, or passing this information along to organizations who may be interested.

COUNTRY Financial helps families achieve their dreams through the financial security products and services we’ve provided for more than 85 years. Count on COUNTRY Financial champions the financial security of families alongside our community partners and paves the way for future generations to thrive.

For more information, visit www.countoncountryfinancial.com.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: