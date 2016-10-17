Celebrating 10 years of MAD DADS

Men Against Destruction —Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder, better known as MAD DADS, was founded in Omaha, Neb., 20 years ago by a group of concerned Christian parents fed up with gang violence and the unchecked flow of illegal drugs in their community. On Sept. 18, with Sheldon Ingram of WTAE as emcee, the Pittsburgh Chapter of MAD DADS celebrated 10 years of patrolling, consoling and “being a nuisance to those being a nuisance” at the August Wilson Center, in the Cultural District. Hundreds of guests enjoyed a social hour with jazz vocalist Sandra Dowe & friends and scrumptious hors d’oeuvres catered by Bistro to Go. The program portion of the evening was held in the main auditorium and featured Dr. Bobby William Austin as keynote speaker via video. Austin is the author of “Repairing the Breach: Key Ways to Support Family Life, Reclaim Our Streets, and Rebuild Civil Society in America’s Communities.”



National MAD DADS President V. J. Smith was on hand for the celebration. Smith is known as a turnaround specialist for turning around his life around as well as his community and the youth in Minneapolis. Smith has led the Minneapolis Chapter of MAD DADS since 1998.

