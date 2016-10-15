Twitter wonders: Who’s gonna read T.I.’s open letter to Floyd Mayweather?

As we previously reported, music mogul T.I. “Tip” Harris wrote an open letter to boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., chastising him for his narrow-minded and misguided “All Lives Matter” statement to the media.

T.I. dissected Money Mayweather like a lab frog in this scathing, albeit eloquent, open letter:

Many Mayweather detractors, who view him as an arrogant, unrepentant woman beater, showed no sympathy nor remorse for pointing out his famous reading difficulties. Check out the funniest Tweets on who was going to read Mayweather the letter that T.I. wrote him:

I’d feel worse about those “Floyd Mayweather can’t read” jokes if he didn’t like beating women so much pic.twitter.com/a1hkFx54Gk — Krysilove (@krysilove) October 12, 2016

