Black women fire back at Delta Airlines with #WhatADoctorLooksLike

A Delta flight attendant created a cultural firestorm when she nearly let a man die during a flight because she did not believe that the following black woman was a real doctor and initially refused to let her administer medical treatment.

Dr. Tamika Cross did eventually provide some medical advice to help revive a man who was unresponsive from about 30,000 feet up. But the experience was humiliating and enraging for Dr. Cross, who has tired of having her profession and credentials questioned because she is black. She shared her feelings on Facebook:

This actually inspired a hashtag #WhatADoctorLooksLike with responses from a blizzard of black doctors who may have experienced similar insults.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: