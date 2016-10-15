African American Women Clergy Endorse Petition Condemning Trump’s Abusive Remarks

WASHINGTON, DC — In a response to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s abhorrent remarks regarding sexual assault, Christian women are urging all religious leaders to take a stand and help their communities heal from the sins of sexual violence and misogyny.

The letter, signed by more than 700 women, says that Christian leaders must refuse to accept Mr. Trumps’s violent speech about women as a minor mistake or an innocent attempt to be “macho.”

“The violent language spewed by Donald Trump about women is not only insulting, it’s laden with criminal intent. To dismiss these lewd remarks as simply ‘locker room’ talk would be to suggest that this type of rhetoric or behavior is acceptable,” said Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner, President, Skinner Leadership Institute. “As faith leaders, we must teach all Americans how to speak out against sexually violent language and to affirm the dignity of all people.”

Prominent leaders who have endorsed the petition, include: Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner, President, Skinner Leadership Institute; Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Ray of Hope Christian Church in Decatur, Georgia; Rev. Jacqueline Lewis, Middle Collegiate Church; New York; Lisa Sharon Harper, Chief Church Engagement Officer, Sojourners. Titles listed for identification purposes only.

To view the full list of signers, click here.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: