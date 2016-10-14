Spontaneous Identical Triplets …‘You have a better chance of winning a Mega-lottery’

Pittsburgh—Under the care of Dr. Maisa Nabil Feghali and Magee-Women’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Services, the healthy delivery of spontaneous identical triplets (without hormone or fertility treatment) at Magee-Women’s Hospital occurred on Sept. 9.

The parents of the triplets, who both reside in Uniontown, Pa., welcomed this “one in a million births” of Kilaiah, 4lbs., 5oz. at 2:16 p.m. and 38 seconds; Kinya, 4lbs., 10oz. at 2:16 p.m. and 52 seconds; and Kiyelle, 4lbs., 13oz. at 2:17 p.m., following a planned cesarean section birth at Magee-Women’s.

The triplets were delivered at 36 weeks and two of the triplets were healthy enough to be cared for by the maternity staff in the hospital’s newborn nursery. Even though one, Kilaiah, was admitted to NICU, the doctor didn’t have serious concerns regarding her health; it was that she was just under the desired weight to be permitted to be with mother and sisters.

After 24 hours of observance and quick improvement, she was released from NICU to be with the others. The mother, KiShauna Rose, stated that “The doctor said that the delivery went well and the triplets are developing fine.”

