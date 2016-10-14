SHOCKING: Baseball’s Curt Shilling defends Donald Trump’s sick pedophilia statements

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Shilling, exiled from ESPN for many untoward statements of stupidity, and bankrupt because of unsound business decisions, is still incapable of shutting the hole in his face except to put his foot in it.

On FOX News, Shilling tried to perform some verbal acrobatics in order to rationalize his support for Donald Trump despite his vile statements admitting his sexually predatory behavior.

The female Fox News anchor who was interviewing Shilling was shocked by his defense of Trump’s attraction to a 10-year-old girl. The whole situation was awkward. Take a look.

