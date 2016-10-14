Republican candidate giving out Kool-Aid, KFC and watermelon to attract black voters

An aspiring Republican running for the state Senate in New York has jaws dropping after telling the media he was planning to give out “Kool Aid, KFC and watermelons” at a campaign rally in Harlem in order to win black votes.

Yes, you read that right.

After you pick up your bottom jaw off the floor, you learn that the politician’s name is Jon Girodes who had the intestinal fortitude to send this asinine email to supporters about the event:

“Ps I’m hosting an event in Harlem which will be in front of the state building in a few weeks. We will [donate] Kool Aid, KFC and watermelons to the public on 125th street in Harlem. Please join us to help the community.”

This moronic, out-of-touch candidate is suffering from cognitive dissonance, an anxiety when you hold contradictory thoughts at the same time. He wants the black vote but it is clearly obvious that he has no respect for us nor does he seem to care that he’s offending us. I mean, who in the world would dare serve up this flagrantly stereotypical menu that is often used to denigrate black people in order to try to gain our favor?!? Girodes, who is running for the 30th District senate seat, even had the audacity to use a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his campaign site, which means he is also shameless — and Girodes believes there is nothing wrong with what he’s doing:

“What I think is anyone who gives free food to people is doing them a favor,” Girodes told the I-Team. “Get a bunch of people who say it’s offensive and let me go into their neighborhood and give it out for free and see if they take it,” he told NBC 4 New York’s I-Team

