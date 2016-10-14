National News
National Urban League to Host Pre-debate Twitter Chat Wednesday

Britta Lee, Regional Content Editor
The National Urban League will host its third Twitter chat of the election season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, ahead of the final presidential debate. Follow @NatUrbanLeague on Twitter and track #OurVoteMatters for details.

The League’s last Twitter chat, held on Oct. 9, covered voter suppression, early and absentee voting, civic engagement, and more with National Urban League Washington Bureau Executive Director Don Cravins.

 

 

View the full thread on Twitter and the conversation going around the issues that matter most to you on social media using #OurVoteMatters!

