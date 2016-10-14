Hawks introduce ‘Work it Weekday’ and ‘Lit Weekend’ options for Season Pass Package



ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have created two additional versions of their mobile-friendly Hawks PASS ticket package, today announcing the Work It Weekday and Lit Weekend PASS options for cost-conscious, tech-savvy fans. Both options provide guaranteed entry to Hawks home games and are accessible for a limited time only, with each offer available for purchase beginning today until Oct. 27 via hawks.com/hawkspass.

The Work It Weekday PASS will provide users with access to 20-of-21 Hawks home games played Monday through Thursday during the 2016-17 campaign, with Atlanta’s March 6 contest against the Golden State Warriors serving as the lone exception. The Hawks’ spin on a “businessman’s special,” the Work It Weekday PASS provides young professionals the opportunity to stay in town and cheer with fans at Philips Arena during the week.

Fans who opt for the Lit Weekend PASS will receive entry into 18-of-20 home matchups played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this season, with visits from the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 3 and April 9 the only exceptions. Weekend home games will have distinctly different looks compared to seasons past:

· Fridays will have a high-energy theme, complete with guest musical performances to tip off the weekend

· Saturday contests will include a festive atmosphere, featuring special DJ appearances and music to create Atlanta’s best house party

· Sundays will feature afternoon and early-evening tipoffs, with a focus on families enjoying a full day of activities at the arena

Both new Hawks PASS options can be secured for five monthly payments of $50, or a one-time payment price of $249. Once purchased, ticket holders will use the Atlanta Hawks mobile app to register and redeem the tickets at the arena. Prior to each game, Hawks PASS purchasers will receive a mobile notification up to 15 minutes before tipoff with their exact seat location, which may vary based on ticket demand and availability.

The Work it Weekday and Lit Weekend options join the Hawks Season PASS package announced by the club in September. The Season PASS offers access to 38-of-41 home contests in 2016-17 for six monthly payments of $67, or a single payment of $399, and is available for purchase until Oct. 27.

Experience will provide the mobile technology that powers the Hawks Season, Weekday and Weekend PASS packages.

#TrueToAtlanta

Also On Atlanta Daily World: