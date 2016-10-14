Congresswoman Kelly brings Jobs Fair to 2nd Congressional District

The 4th annual hiring event for residents of the 2nd Congressional district kicks off today starting at 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be hosted at South Suburban College 15800 State Street, in South Holland, IL.

According to a press release, last year, more than 85 employers attended with active openings for more than 400 job seekers. This year’s anticipated employers include: ComEd, Comcast, CMS, Cook County Sheriff, Illinois Tollway Authority, Illinois State Police, Ingalls Hospital, Jewel-Osco, Lakeside Metals, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, UPS and many others.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to pre-register at http://www.eventbrite.com/o/rep-robin-kelly-7471739607

For more information, contact Alan Banks at 708.679.0078.

