Central State University Awarded $88,000 to Expand Campus Sexual Assault Prevention

Central State University was awarded an $88,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, for a second consecutive year, to support the expansion of the University’s sexual assault prevention campaign #NOMEANSKNOW.

The grant supports the continuation of Bystander Intervention Training, which was implemented this Fall with a targeted subset of student groups. Now, student leaders and resident advisors will receive training that details how to effectively report and respond to reports of sexual assaults. In addition, CSU campus police will receive enhanced training on the reporting of assaults and how to track and follow-up /monitor protection, trespassing, and no-contact orders.

Program advocates and peer advocates will be hired to work closely with victims to advise them of their rights and resources and to provide support.

“We are excited to be a recipient of this grant,” Dr. Stephanie Krah, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said. “Although we hope none of our students are ever victims of sexual assault, we are glad to have the additional financial and human resources available to provide the necessary support mechanisms. “

The University’s collaborative approach involves establishing partnerships with Project Woman Rape Crisis Center of Springfield, Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County (FVPC), the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office Witness Protection Program. To help bring resources closer to students, Project Woman has a campus advocate stationed on campus.

Top Photo: Creative Commons

