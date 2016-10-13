Lifestyles Report …Attention shoppers!

I was so tempted to put “attention Kmart shoppers” in the headline, but this story is not about Kmart; however, I can remind you that the Kmart in Edgewood Towne Centre is closed. I haven’t been to the area recently, so I can’t tell you if anything new is moving in. I’ll let you know when the “At Home” opens in the former Kmart on McKnight Road.

Here is some news for my thrift shoppers, the St. Vincent De Paul on Frankstown Road has moved. That’s right they moved. I thought they closed, but I went to the Ritzland Plaza to investigate and found a big sign in the window that read “Visit our new store at 7402 Church Street, Swissvale, PA.” If you don’t recognize that address, it is the former Thriftique. You know, the one that moved to 51st Street off of Butler Street. But wait, there is more news; the sign went on to say this, “Coming soon to this location Cash and carry discount items, whole bed sets, furniture, and clothing by the LB.” Okay, it was that last bullet point that got me. I have never purchased clothing by the pound. I can’t wait to see how much it will cost per pound.

Lately, I haven’t done much thrift shopping. I have found such good deals at Ross Dress for Less that I don’t need to go to the thrift store. In the near future, I plan to spend a day doing some “research” at local consignment stores. I will make sure to let you know what I find.

