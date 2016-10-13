Holsten Human Capital Development Honors Area Leaders and Residents at Sustainability Awards

Holsten Human Capital Development founders Jackie and Peter Holsten, along with the non-profit’s board, hosted the Annual HHCD Community Sustainability Awards on Sept. 29.

The awards event honored six area leaders for their contributions to sustaining communities: CHA Chairman Eugene “Gene” Jones for his thirty years of work in advancing the cause of affordable housing, Mid-America Real Estate Corp’s Stan Nitzberg for his two decades of support of affordable housing as a viable way of ending homelessness, community residents Davien Day and Staci Wade for youth empowerment, and Rosa Maddox and Doris Jennings for self-sufficiency.

“[Holsten Human Capital Development] has grown from a serving just one mixed income community in Cabrini Green, to having offices at 7 residential sites on the north, south and west sides of Chicago and Riverdale, and servicing over 2,000 residents,” HHCD chair Jackie Holsten said. “Additionally, we have partnered to redeveloped two historic buildings in Chicago: the former Strand Hotel and the former Lawson House YMCA. Our Mission is to strengthen at risk populations by expanding their access to viable resources that promote self-sufficiency, wellness and stability trough comprehensive service provision, developing low income and affordable housing, and fostering economic development.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: