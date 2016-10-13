Holsten Human Capital Development Honors Area Leaders and Residents at Sustainability Awards

Britta Lee, Regional Content Editor
Holsten Human Capital Development founders Jackie and Peter Holsten, along with the non-profit’s board, hosted the Annual HHCD Community Sustainability Awards on Sept. 29.

The awards event honored six area leaders for their contributions to sustaining communities: CHA Chairman Eugene “Gene” Jones for his thirty years of work in advancing the cause of affordable housing, Mid-America Real Estate Corp’s Stan Nitzberg for his two decades of support of affordable housing as a viable way of ending homelessness, community residents Davien Day and Staci Wade for youth empowerment, and Rosa Maddox and Doris Jennings for self-sufficiency.

“[Holsten Human Capital Development] has grown from a serving just one mixed income community in Cabrini Green, to having offices at 7 residential sites on the north, south and west sides of Chicago and Riverdale, and servicing over 2,000 residents,” HHCD chair Jackie Holsten said. “Additionally, we have partnered to redeveloped two historic buildings in Chicago: the former Strand Hotel and the former Lawson House YMCA.  Our Mission is to strengthen at risk populations by expanding their access to viable resources that promote self-sufficiency, wellness and stability trough comprehensive service provision, developing low income and affordable housing, and fostering economic development.”

peter-jackie-holsten

Real Estate Developer Peter Holsten and wife Jackie Holsten, who founded HHCD not-for-profit to provide social services to residents of affordable housing. The housing experts are respected nationally for their work in providing affordable housing.


board-member-fitz-miller-right-with-his-son-jalen-miller-left

Board Member Fitz Miller (right), with his son Jalen Miller


sue-carey%2c-mrs-lance-gough-josie%2c-tw-li

Financial expert and philanthropist Sue Carey, with Josie Gough (Mrs. Lance) a law professor at Loyola , and TW Li, owner of Video Parachute.


peter-holsten%2c-self-sufficiency-honoree-rosa-maddox%2c-and-jackie-holsten

Peter Holsten (left) and Jackie Holsten, right (chairman of the board of HHCD) congratulate Parkside Apartments resident and Self-Sufficiency Award honoree, Rosa Maddox.


Youth Empowerment honoree Davien Day (center), with HHCD board member Dana Travis (left), and Jackie and Peter Holsten (right)

Youth Empowerment honoree Davien Day (center), with HHCD board member Dana Travis (left), and Jackie and Peter Holsten (right)


terisa-griffin

Singer Terisa Griffin who is known for her stint on NBC’s The Voice


awardee-stan-nitzberg-center%2c-charles-jenkins-left-and-charlie-wilson-rght%2c-of-men-making-a-difference

2016 recipient of the HHCD Community Sustainability Award Stan Nitzberg (center) with Charles Jenkins (left) and Charlie Wilson of MMAD (Men Making a Diffference)


awardee-eugene-_gene_-jones-with-jackie-peter-holsten

Awardee Eugene “Gene” Jones, CEO of CHA, who is recipient of the 2016 Sustainability Award with Jackie and Peter Holsten


gene-jones-blowing-out-birthday-cake

CHA’s Gene Jones surprised with a birthday cake from Eli’s Cheesecake

