Congresswoman Kelly to Host 4th Annual Hiring Event

The area’s South Suburban residents will have the opportunity to meet job recruiters from the area’s major companies and entities Friday.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly will host her 4th Annual Hiring Event for residents of the 2nd Congressional District on Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the gymnasium of South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland. Last year, more than 85 employers with active job openings met more than 400 job seekers.

Companies and agencies participating this year include UPS, ComEd, Metra Rail, Illinois Tollway Authority, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Whiting Corporation, Jewel-Osco, Lakeside Metals, Illinois State Police, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, Comcast, CMS, State of Illinois, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Prior to the Hiring Event, Rep. Kelly will host Job Search Boot Camps to teach job-seekers how to find a job in 30 days or less, how to win an employer over in 30 seconds, and how to use a job fair to find employment. The last Boot Camp is on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., in Room 3371, at South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland.

Job seekers can visit www.reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com to register. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. For more information about the Hiring Event, call Alan Banks at (708) 679-0078 or access www.robinkelly.house.gov.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: