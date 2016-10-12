Take charge of your health today…Be informed. Be involved. …Breastfeeding

This month, the “Take Charge of Your Health Today” page focuses on breastfeeding. Maria Catrina D. Jaime, MPH, CPH, research coordinator for CTSI, and Esther L. Bush, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, talked about the importance of breastfeeding.

EB: Good morning, Catrina. I’m so glad we get to sit down and talk about breastfeeding. Since we have been working together, I’ve watched you through your pregnancy, and now your little boy, Sean, is 2-years-old. I appreciate you sharing your personal experience for this month’s health page and helping to point out the benefits and also the reality of breastfeeding.

MCDJ: Yes, you are right, Ms. Bush. Breastfeeding was a wonderful but also challenging experience for me. Research shows the health benefits of breastfeeding for both baby and mom. A woman’s breast milk is rich with vitamins and minerals. Unlike formula, it has antibodies that can help strengthen a baby’s immune system and protect him or her from getting sick. Pregnancy changes a woman’s body, and breastfeeding can help the body recover.

