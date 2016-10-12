Monroeville Hospital is home to east suburbs’ only trauma center

MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) has fully re-accredited Forbes Hospital , part of the Allegheny Health Network, as a Level II trauma center for three years, the maximum time allowable.

Forbes is the only accredited trauma center in Allegheny County outside of the city of Pittsburgh, and is under the direction of Christoph Kaufmann, MD. Accredited trauma centers are continuously prepared to treat the most serious life-threatening and disabling injuries resulting from falls, motor vehicle accidents, gunshot wounds and other causes.

Research shows that in states where there is a trauma system in place, the death rate from traumatic injuries is drastically reduced. Timely access to advanced trauma care has also been shown to reduce the likelihood of permanent disability to injured patients.

“This accreditation reflects the high quality care we provide every day and shows that Forbes is truly a full-service hospital providing excellent patient care. We have worked hard to build the clinical teams capable of meeting the urgent needs of cardiac, stroke and trauma patients, “said Mark Rubino, MD, President, Forbes Hospital. “We are proud of the achievements of the entire trauma center team and Forbes Hospital.”

Forbes’ trauma center opened in 2013 with an accreditation limited by statute to one year, and was accredited for an additional two years in 2014. An aggressive trauma care accreditation process is required by the State to assure trauma care is delivered according to established standards of care. The PTSF is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act that is responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania .

Level II trauma centers provide multidisciplinary treatment and specialized resources for trauma patients, and treat at least 350 major trauma patients per year.

A trauma center is required to have 24-hour availability of specially trained healthcare providers who have expertise in the care of severely injured patients. These professionals include trauma surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, cardiac surgeons, radiologists and nurses.

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.ORG), part of Highmark Health, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is comprised of eight hospitals, including its flagship academic medical center Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Canonsburg Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital, Westfield Memorial Hospital and West Penn Hospital; an employed physician organization, a research institute, health + wellness pavilions, home and community-based health services and a group purchasing organization. The Network employs approximately 17,500 people, and has more than 2,100 physicians on its medical staff. The Network also serves as a clinical campus for Temple University School of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

