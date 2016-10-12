‘Martin’ Sitcom Star Tommy Ford On Life Support

Thomas Mikal Ford, 52, best known for his role as “Tommy” on Martin, is interned at an Atlanta hospital on life support, according to TMZ.

Ford’s wife Gina told TMZ that he was hospitalized on Sunday for a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen. His health subsequently took a downward turn, according to TMZ.

Conflicting reports about Ford’s health surfaced most of Wednesday afternoon. Several sites reported Ford was on life support, while others mourned his death.

Ford checked into the hospital for knee surgery in late September and was in recovery, according to several posts on Instagram.

Earlier on Wednesday, comedian Cedric The Entertainer sent out well wishes to the actor.

Prayers up!!🙏🏾 For #TommyFord super nice guy who is very ill and needs all of our prayers. God Bless!!! A photo posted by Cedric The Entertainer (@cedtheentertainer) on Oct 12, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

Ford’s work spanned several decades, with recurring roles and appearances on A Different World, New York Undercover, The Jamie Foxx Show and The Parkers. Ford also starred in several movies, including Harlem Nights.

