‘Martin’ Sitcom Star Tommy Ford On Life Support

Thomas Mikal Ford, 52, best known for his role as “Tommy” on Martin, is interned at an Atlanta hospital on life support, according to TMZ.
Ford’s wife Gina told TMZ that he was hospitalized on Sunday for a ruptured aneurysm in his abdomen. His health subsequently took a downward turn, according to TMZ.
Conflicting reports about Ford’s health surfaced most of Wednesday afternoon. Several sites reported Ford was on life support, while others mourned his death.
Ford checked into the hospital for knee surgery in late September and was in recovery, according to several posts on Instagram.
Hey Family…I thank you all for all your prayers…God heard you!!! My doctor was a little surprised that I was stronger than anticipated for an old fat fart replacing a knee. He said he knew the knee was bad but after opening me up it was much worse than he thought, but God is good! I passed the test and was released a day earlier! I'm in a little pain which is expected after a major surgery but I started therpy this morning and on my way to recovery! Thanks for your prayers and words of encouragement! Love y'all!!! #thepowerofprayer #kneereplacement #recovery #therapy #blessed #newday #godisgood
Earlier on Wednesday, comedian Cedric The Entertainer sent out well wishes to the actor.
Ford’s work spanned several decades, with recurring roles and appearances on A Different World, New York Undercover, The Jamie Foxx Show and The Parkers. Ford also starred in several movies, including Harlem Nights.
