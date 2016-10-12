Local Breastfeeding Resources

Breastfeeding Center of Pittsburgh—http://breastfeedingcenterofpittsburgh.com/ (412-246-4726)

La Leche League

Pittsburgh East: https://lllpgheast.shutterfly.com/

South Hills: http://www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*south.hills

North Hills: http://www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*north.hills

•Pittsburgh Black Breastfeeding Circle—www.pghblackbreastfeedingcircle.org (412-638-1580)

Email: blackhealthmatters@pghblackbreastfeedingcircle.org

WIC Breastfeeding Helpline: 888-278-6455

Concerned about taking medicine while breastfeeding? Check out LactMed, an online database that you can search to look up a medicine’s effect on breastfeeding: https://toxnet.nlm.nih.gov/newtoxnet/lactmed.htm

