Local Breastfeeding Resources

Breastfeeding Center of Pittsburgh—http://breastfeedingcenterofpittsburgh.com/ (412-246-4726)
La Leche League
Pittsburgh East: https://lllpgheast.shutterfly.com/
South Hills: http://www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*south.hills
North Hills: http://www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*north.hills
•Pittsburgh Black Breastfeeding Circle—www.pghblackbreastfeedingcircle.org (412-638-1580)
Email: blackhealthmatters@pghblackbreastfeedingcircle.org
WIC Breastfeeding Helpline: 888-278-6455
Concerned about taking medicine while breastfeeding? Check out LactMed, an online database that you can search to look up a medicine’s effect on breastfeeding: https://toxnet.nlm.nih.gov/newtoxnet/lactmed.htm
