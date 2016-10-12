LAPD Detective Investigating Derrick Rose Rape Case Found Dead

The rape case involving superstar basketball player Derrick Rose just got a lot more complicated, as it was just discovered that on Tuesday, October 11th the LAPD detective who was leading the investigation of the rape case was found dead in her home. Early reports are suggesting that her death was the result of a suicide, although any concrete evidence to the fact will have to wait to be revealed when the autopsy is completed.

In what is sure to be a long road ahead for basketball player Derrick Rose as it relates to his rape case, the investigation took an unfortunately morbid turn when LAPD detective Nadine Hernandez was found dead of a gunshot wound earlier Tuesday in her California home. The Huffington Post has all of the details surrounding this shocking turn of events.

Via Huffington Post:

Nadine Hernandez, one of the LAPD detectives investigating sexual assault allegations against New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, died Tuesday from a gunshot wound sustained at a home in Whittier, California. Hernandez, 44, was found at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, after which she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A firearm was found by police at the scene.

Whittier police are investigating the death as a suicide and have found “no signs of foul play” as of yet, according to the police department’s website. But Lt. Steve Dean noted that the investigation is ongoing and that the department had not entirely ruled out the possibility of homicide, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed against Rose, but the former NBA MVP is in the middle of a civil trial over the allegation that he and two other men drugged and then sexually assaulted a former partner of Rose’s in August of 2013.

This development comes on the heels of the judge in the case refusing to declare a mistrial on behalf of Derrick Rose through his lawyers. As this story is still developing, expect things to get even more complicated for the embattled basketball star.

