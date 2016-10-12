John Legend Visits Central State University to Push Student Voting

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend visited Central State University on Oct. 9 to talk about the importance of the upcoming presidential election.

Legend urged students to head to the polls this year, saying that “we have to vote.”

Legend also combatted the idea that voting does not matter.

“Trust me it does,” Legend said. “Trust me, it matters. I don’t want to hear any excuses why you are not registered to vote.”

Legend held the voter rally in Central State’s Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium. The event was a part of a last-minute push before Ohio’s voter registration deadline.

Top Photo: Courtesy of Central State University

