EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Mikal Ford’s Rep Confirms He Is In The Hospital, But Alive

of ‘Martin’ fame is in the hospital and alive, Joy Pervis, a rep for the actor exclusively confirmed to HelloBeautiful.com.

Conflicting reports began circulating social media earlier today after sources reported Ford was on life support following a stomach aneurysm. Others reported he passed away.

Actor Anthony Anderson added fuel to the rumor mill when he tweeted,

“Thank you all for your prayers but we lost # TommyFord this morning. May GOD rest his soul and comfort his family!”

Anderson deleted that tweet then posted:

Let us keep praying for #TommyFord he needs us more than ever! There is still hope if you have faith! pic.twitter.com/WddfcLZokI — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) October 12, 2016

According to TMZ, Tommy “slipped into unconsciousness” during a post-op checkup for a recent knee replacement surgery. Ford’s wife told told TMZ, his health has been in decline since he was hospitalized on Sunday.

I'm having a Knee Replacement surgery this morning. Please keep me in your prayers! Love you all! #kneereplacement #surgeryday #tommyford #earlymorning A photo posted by Thomas Mikal Ford (@bigtommyford) on Sep 28, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

Working really hard in physical therapy! My progress is amazing! Thank you for all of your prayers and words of encouragement! I'm excited about getting back to work! A photo posted by Thomas Mikal Ford (@bigtommyford) on Oct 7, 2016 at 8:21am PDT

Replacing the knee dressing today. The wound looks good! I can't wait until the recovering process is over so I can GET BACK TO WORK DAWG! A photo posted by Thomas Mikal Ford (@bigtommyford) on Oct 3, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Anderson apologized for his misinformed tweet in response to HelloBeautiful’s Editorial Director Allison McGevna.

@AllieMcGev @HelloBeautiful youre right i should not have done that but I was only paying my condolences based on what I was told and read — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) October 12, 2016

Ford’s character on ‘Martin’ was most memorable for not having a job.

Tommy’s rep wouldn’t confirm his medical condition, but advised the family will be sending out a statement.

Our prayers are with Tommy and his family at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details come in.

