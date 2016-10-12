EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Mikal Ford’s Rep Confirms He Is In The Hospital, But Alive

Thomas Mikal Ford of ‘Martin’ fame is in the hospital and alive, Joy Pervis, a rep for the actor exclusively confirmed to HelloBeautiful.com.
Conflicting reports began circulating social media earlier today after sources reported Ford was on life support following a stomach aneurysm. Others reported he passed away.
Actor Anthony Anderson added fuel to the rumor mill when he tweeted,
“Thank you all for your prayers but we lost
#TommyFord this morning. May GOD rest his soul and comfort his family!”
Anderson deleted that tweet then posted:
According to TMZ, Tommy “slipped into unconsciousness” during a post-op checkup for a recent knee replacement surgery. Ford’s wife told told TMZ, his health has been in decline since he was hospitalized on Sunday.
Anderson apologized for his misinformed tweet in response to HelloBeautiful’s Editorial Director Allison McGevna.
Ford’s character on ‘Martin’ was most memorable for not having a job.
Tommy’s rep wouldn’t confirm his medical condition, but advised the family will be sending out a statement.
Our prayers are with Tommy and his family at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details come in.
