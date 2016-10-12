City Colleges of Chicago to Host Open House for Prospective Students

The City Colleges of Chicago will hold an Open House for prospective students on Thursday. Oct. 27.

The free event will include:

Information on academic programs, including the College to Careers initiative which partners industry-leading companies with faculty and staff to prepare Chicagoans for careers in growing fields

Details on how students can save up to $40,000 by attending City Colleges before transferring to a four-year college or university

Financial aid overview providing details on how to pay for college, including details on the Chicago Star Scholarship that will cover the cost of tuition, fees and books for qualifying CPS high school graduates

Dual enrollment program information: High school juniors and seniors can begin earning a college degree right now by taking free CCC courses through this program

Campus tours

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at all seven City Colleges of Chicago locations:

Harold Washington College – 30 E. Lake St.

Harry S Truman College – 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Kennedy-King College – 6301 S. Halsted St.

Malcolm X College – 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard

Olive-Harvey College – 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

S. Woodlawn Ave. Richard J. Daley College – 7500 S. Pulaski Rd.

Wilbur Wright College – 4300 N. Narragansett Ave.

Interested students or parents can call 773-COLLEGE (773-265-5343) or visit www.ccc.edu/openhouse to learn more.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: