Church Circuit 10-12-16

Teaching Academy

Month of Oct.—Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 9 Port Perry Rd, North Versailles, will present its Second Annual Teaching Academy “Inspirational Ministry in a violent culture” for the month of October on Tuesdays from 6–8 p.m. The instructor is Rev. Dr. Richard Wingfield of Unity Baptist Church in Braddock. For more information call 412-823-4049. Rev. Barbara A. Gunn is the pastor.

Pastor Smith Anniversary

OCT. 15-16—Mt. Zion Baptist Church of West Newton celebrates its Pastor’s Anniversary. Pastor Eileen O. Smith.

