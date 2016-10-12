Best of the Black Women’s Expo in Atlanta w/Elise Neal, Eva Marcille, Terri J. Vaughn

ATLANTA — Operating under the poignant theme #SheMatters, Merry Green brought the nationally-renowned Black Women’s Expo for its inaugural three-day showcase to Hotlanta.

Green, the founder and visionary of the BWe that has thrived in Chicago for the past 22 years, bottled up some of that magic and sprayed it alll over the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta for a weekend of enlightenment, empowerment and education for thousands of predominantly black women in an event sponsored Proctor & Gamble’s “My Black is Beautiful, Walgreens (which offered tickets for half price), My Family Insurance and even General Motors brought their Chevrolet whips for ride-and-drives outside the cavernous convention center.

There were a constellation of stars posted up strong in the convention hall as well as leading thought-provoking and educational seminars, including Elise Neal, Eva Marcille, Terri J. Vaughn, Derek J, Stacii Jae Johnson, Darrin Henson and others.

My Black Is Beautiful set up a beauty booth with hair styling and skin consultations. Take a look at the highlights from the event.

