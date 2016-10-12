100 Black Men of Chicago’s College Scholarship Fair Draws Nearly 5,000 to UIC Pavilion

Education
100 Black Men of Chicago's College Scholarship Fair Draws Nearly 5,000 to UIC Pavilion

Britta Lee, Regional Content Editor
Nearly 5,000 students and parents came to UIC Forum for 100 Black Men of Chicago’s 14th Annual College Scholarship Fair.

Students and their parents from the Chicago area, downstate Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Missouri met with recruiters from over 250 colleges and universities, participated in seminars conducted by corporations and community organizations, and received vital information all focused on preparing the high schoolers for college.

The annual event has long been known as a place for instant admissions and scholarship offers. Over its history, millions of dollars in scholarship awards have been offered as a result of the fair.

Chicago Police Department’s Fred L. Waller, responsible for over 8,000 police officers as the Chief of the Bureau of Patrol, was the event’s special guest. / Photography by LeVern A. Danley III
