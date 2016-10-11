Why ‘The Real’ talk show ratings are way down

According to ratings results coming in, folks feel the “The Real” talk show become as stale as dried up oatmeal without a former co-host.

Accordign to The Wrap, there has been a precipitous 22 percent drop in the ratings in Season 3 of “The Real” since singer Tamar Braxton was unceremoniously ousted, with many viewers have expressed their disappointment with the new season, which they find lacking without Braxton’s strong personality. They claim that the show is boring now and that there is not much chemistry between the remaining members of the cast,

According to Broadcasting & Cable, “The Real” has experienced “the largest declines of any talkers that haven’t already been canceled,” and there is now serious concern whether the show will last long term if this trend continues.

The ratings results is also a slap in the face of the decision-makers who cut Braxton from the talk show table. Some see this as karma since, as Braxton explained to Steve Harvey, she was never told why she was surprisingly given the ax.

Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai remain as co-hosts of the daytime talk show, but there has not been a permanent replacement announced despite having multiple celebrity guests the past couple of months. .

Photos: Instagram

