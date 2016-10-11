Vivica Fox said this about Donald Trump vulgar statements on women

“Celebrity Apprentice” alum Vivica A. Fox is the latest to tear into the carcass that is Donald Trump’s presidential prospects after his vulgar and profanity-laced rant about sexually assaulting women because he is famous, particularly feeling empowered to grab women’s genitals without their permission.

The reprehensible and depraved conversation between Donald Trump and Billy Bush was leaked out just days before the second presidential debate last week. Fox characterized the leak as “karma” reports Inside Edition.

At a Los Angeles Carousel of Hope event, Fox, who appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, told Inside Edition, “All I can say is karma is a b***h. He was ready to come so hard for Hillary and Bill Clinton on something that is personal for them. And wow, look what happens. You forgot that you were a pig, too.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: